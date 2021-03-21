Eaton Vance Management Acquires 3,349 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,306 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Gartner by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner stock opened at $182.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $191.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.19 and its 200 day moving average is $152.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IT. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.14.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

