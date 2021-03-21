Eaton Vance Management Acquires 46,514 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 170.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,514 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.07% of Lamar Advertising worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,120,000 after buying an additional 111,031 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,903,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,286,000 after purchasing an additional 50,097 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,017,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1,868.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 838,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAMR. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.