Eaton Vance Management Acquires 48,080 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,080 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.08% of Athene worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATH stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.25. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Athene in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

