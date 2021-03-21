Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,127,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,985,000 after purchasing an additional 79,283 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period.

BATS ICF opened at $56.52 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average is $54.25.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

