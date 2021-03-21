Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average of $45.45.

