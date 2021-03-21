Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,479 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.14% of Diamondback Energy worth $10,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 56.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 46,002 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.2% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 560.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 59,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 50,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $75.81 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $71.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

