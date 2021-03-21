Eaton Vance Management Has $7.51 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.05% of Boston Properties worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $104.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.06.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

