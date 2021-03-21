Eaton Vance Management Has $8.79 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,217 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Fortive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FTV opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.86 and its 200-day moving average is $70.04.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.