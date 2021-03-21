Eaton Vance Management Has $9.34 Million Holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,659,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246,935 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 1.21% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $9,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,470,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after buying an additional 465,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,010,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 40,226 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,419,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 104,989 shares during the period. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Shares of CCO opened at $2.13 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $996.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $541.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCO. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.