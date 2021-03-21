Eaton Vance Management Increases Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in MarketAxess by 103.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in MarketAxess by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $526.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $510.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $541.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.