Eaton Vance Management Increases Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.08% of Vail Resorts worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 978.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.38.

MTN stock opened at $313.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.85 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.52 and a 1 year high of $333.95.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.