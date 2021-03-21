Eaton Vance Management Increases Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,469 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $102.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.73 and a 200 day moving average of $90.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

