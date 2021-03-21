Eaton Vance Management Lowers Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,509 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 64,793 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.05% of Halliburton worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Halliburton by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 100,973 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $4,178,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Halliburton by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,693 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,592 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,261 shares of company stock worth $265,935. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

