Eaton Vance Management Purchases 22,447 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 198.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.08% of WEX worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,386,000 after acquiring an additional 68,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WEX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,388,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in WEX by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,646,000 after purchasing an additional 259,466 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,719,000 after purchasing an additional 114,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in WEX by 2,234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 484,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $215.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.14 and its 200 day moving average is $181.49.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 11,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $2,521,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,520 shares of company stock worth $27,640,336. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist increased their price objective on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.53.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.