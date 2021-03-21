Eaton Vance Management Purchases 32,537 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,537 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Lyft were worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,571,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $322,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 598,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $39,742,256.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,416,108 shares of company stock valued at $280,540,841. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

LYFT opened at $66.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.24.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

