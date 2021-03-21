Eaton Vance Management Purchases 9,655 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.05% of PerkinElmer worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 157.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 53.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PKI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.06.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

