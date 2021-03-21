Eaton Vance Management Raises Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,623 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in Rollins by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 509.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

