Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MXIM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $89.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.36 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day moving average of $82.25.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

