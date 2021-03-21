Eaton Vance Management Sells 20,221 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,221 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.06% of Huntington Bancshares worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,814,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,659,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,884,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,523,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,761,000 after acquiring an additional 221,542 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.31.

HBAN opened at $15.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

