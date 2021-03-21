Eaton Vance Management Sells 21,240 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,240 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.10% of L Brands worth $10,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB opened at $60.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

LB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on L Brands from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

In related news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

