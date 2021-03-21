Eaton Vance Management Sells 22,986 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,986 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $9,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380,236 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Kroger by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,345 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in The Kroger by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Kroger by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,894,000 after acquiring an additional 527,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in The Kroger by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after acquiring an additional 429,144 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,730 shares of company stock worth $1,240,651. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.74.

Shares of KR opened at $35.40 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

