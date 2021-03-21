Eaton Vance Management Sells 30,987 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,987 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $179.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $186.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.27.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

