Eaton Vance Management Sells 3,436 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,164,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,137,000 after acquiring an additional 64,796 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 57,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $100.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.02. The stock has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

