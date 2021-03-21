Eaton Vance Management Takes $6.84 Million Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 227,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,000. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.28% of Lydall at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lydall by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 299.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 138,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lydall news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of Lydall stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $99,375.00. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LDL stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $638.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00. Lydall, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $42.06.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Lydall had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

