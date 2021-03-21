ebakus Trading 22.5% Higher Over Last Week (EBK)

ebakus (CURRENCY:EBK) traded 80.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One ebakus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ebakus has a total market capitalization of $95,068.77 and $99.00 worth of ebakus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ebakus has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00051573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00015147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.17 or 0.00648893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00069179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00024887 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

ebakus Coin Profile

ebakus (CRYPTO:EBK) is a coin. ebakus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,137,865 coins. ebakus’ official website is www.ebakus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can stake EBK tokens to vote for the infrastructure and participate in ebakus governance, additionally accounts with staked EBK tokens can send transactions with less proof of work which results in better User experience. The more tokens are held the faster the transaction gets confirmed (until baseline). Ebakus blocks are produced by a council of 21 block-producers, the 21 members are elected by EBK holders. The council votes on the validity of blocks to reach consensus. “

Buying and Selling ebakus

