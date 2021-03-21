EBCoin (EBC) Hits One Day Volume of $28.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. EBCoin has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $28.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00050502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00017021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.90 or 0.00644964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00068764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00023588 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin (CRYPTO:EBC) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io

EBCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

