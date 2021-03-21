eBoost (EBST) Market Cap Reaches $14.50 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, eBoost has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $14.50 million and $3,730.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.65 or 0.00342466 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.