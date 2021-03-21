EchoLink (EKO) Trading Up 115.2% Over Last 7 Days

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a market cap of $3.02 million and $6.12 million worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded up 115.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00050885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00017442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.78 or 0.00645574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00068915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00023506 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

