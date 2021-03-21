Eden (EDN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.38 Million

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Eden has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $162,199.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Eden alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00051250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00015137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.93 or 0.00647485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00069022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024425 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Eden

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.