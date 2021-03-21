Edgeless (EDG) Price Hits $0.0082

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $998,336.67 and approximately $4,161.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Edgeless has traded up 76.9% against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00051492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00015069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.98 or 0.00651654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00069181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024765 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

