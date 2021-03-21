Edgeless (EDG) Trading 68.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 68.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $957,549.41 and $3,083.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00050903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00016943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.37 or 0.00646814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00068761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00023599 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

Edgeless Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars.

