Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $538.25 Million

Brokerages expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to report $538.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $534.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $542.00 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $523.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $38.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

