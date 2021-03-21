Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $538.25 Million

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to report $538.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $534.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $542.00 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $523.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $38.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.