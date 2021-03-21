Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $59.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 12 month low of $44.14 and a 12 month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Edison International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Edison International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Edison International by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,577 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West raised its position in Edison International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

