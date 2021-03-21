EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of EDPFY stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,482. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $69.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.88.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

