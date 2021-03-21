Egretia (EGT) Market Capitalization Hits $22.66 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. Egretia has a total market cap of $22.66 million and approximately $13.36 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Egretia has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00050502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00017021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.90 or 0.00644964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00068764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00023588 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia (CRYPTO:EGT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

