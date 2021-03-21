Elamachain (ELAMA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.49 Million

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Elamachain has a market cap of $24.79 million and $7.49 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elamachain has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elamachain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00016223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.32 or 0.00648586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00068923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024308 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

ELAMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,476,625 coins. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elamachain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elamachain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.