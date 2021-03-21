Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $657.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Argus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $266,076,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,948,000 after buying an additional 5,199,820 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after buying an additional 3,653,654 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,672,000 after buying an additional 2,968,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,393.8% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,787,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

