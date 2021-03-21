Ellaism Reaches One Day Volume of $34.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Ellaism has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $323,722.24 and approximately $34.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,803.35 or 0.03111492 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00021063 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 43,014,213 coins and its circulating supply is 42,962,882 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.