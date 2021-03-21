Elrond Market Cap Achieves $2.37 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Elrond has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $2.37 billion and approximately $59.37 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $137.83 or 0.00239634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00016849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010303 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,120.10 or 0.03685918 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00048320 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,396,092 coins and its circulating supply is 17,164,286 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.