ELYSIA Price Tops $0.0118 (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, ELYSIA has traded up 243.4% against the US dollar. One ELYSIA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $32.15 million and approximately $9.02 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELYSIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00051671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00016066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.65 or 0.00646547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068901 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024337 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

EL is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,794,919 coins and its circulating supply is 2,721,968,629 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELYSIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELYSIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.