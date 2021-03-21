Elysian Price Hits $0.0019 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Elysian has traded up 71.9% against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $190,343.60 and $842,025.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00050814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00017212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.02 or 0.00640447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00068754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00024013 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian is a token. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elysian Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.