Emerald Crypto Reaches Market Cap of $252,880.44 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $252,880.44 and approximately $6.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded up 57.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

