Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.45% of Emerson Electric worth $697,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.49. 10,934,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

