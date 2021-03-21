Empty Set Dollar Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $56.97 million and $382,453.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.15 or 0.00459672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00063927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00141484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00057162 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.66 or 0.00697220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00073910 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

