Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.