Endor Protocol (EDR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $63.17 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $74.60 million and approximately $63.17 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 75.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.82 or 0.00393702 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000963 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005743 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005137 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026347 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,732.31 or 0.04849414 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00074428 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

