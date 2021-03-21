Energi Reaches Market Cap of $102.20 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00004555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $102.20 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energi has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.61 or 0.00236163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00015528 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00010104 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,992.52 or 0.03470017 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00048937 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,073,857 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

