Energo Price Tops $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 64.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Energo has traded up 1,021.1% against the dollar. One Energo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Energo has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $57,311.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00050814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00017212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.02 or 0.00640447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00068754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00024013 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Energo Profile

TSL is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

