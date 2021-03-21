Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.36.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE ET traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 28,381,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,989,182. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of -79.80 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $6,195,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after buying an additional 542,220 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

