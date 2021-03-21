Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Entegris by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.87. 812,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.24. Entegris has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

